Fine for not wearing mask in Delhi hiked to Rs 2,000; non-emergency operations to be stopped

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media at GTB Hospital after meeting COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI18-11-2020_000084B)(PTI)
         

The Delhi government on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing mask to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. “People are wearing masks. But there is leniency as well. We need to tighten the screws. The fine which was Rs 500 so far has been increased to Rs 2,000,” Kejriwal said, addressing a press meet after an all-party meet held to address the Covid-19 situation of the Capital.

The government will also urge the hospitals to stall non-emergency operations so that Covid-19 patients get the maximum care, Kejriwal said. “If you have a tonsils operation, you can schedule it next month too as it is not emergency. We will request the hospitals in this regard.”

