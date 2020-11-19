‘You were shaken out of slumber, why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of wedding guests: High Court raps Delhi govt

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:49 IST

Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital over the ballooning cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Hitting out at the government over the delay in bringing measures to check the spread, the high court said, “You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions.”

“Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings? How many died of Covid-19 during this period?” the high court also asked the Delhi government, according to news agency PTI. The court also noted that the quantum of fine for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing does not appear to be a deterrent.