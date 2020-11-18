e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

delhi Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view inside Kawatra Tents Pandal banquet hall, as business remains affected due to Covid-19 at Raja Garden in New Delhi.
A view inside Kawatra Tents Pandal banquet hall, as business remains affected due to Covid-19 at Raja Garden in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

No more than 50 people can be invited for a wedding in Delhi as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to soar in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government ordered on Wednesday. The government revised the earlier cap of 200 people as Delhi witnessed record new cases of the coronavirus disease in the week ending November 14 and daily fatalities hovered close to 100 a day.

“A few weeks back, when the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi, the government in keeping with central guidelines issued an order allowing 200 people to attend weddings, up from the limit of 50 before. Today we have decided that the order should be rescinded and the limit of 50 reinstated,” Kejriwal had said at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday before the proposal was sent to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for approval.

tags
top news
No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
How Delhi is planning to fight Covid-19 third wave
How Delhi is planning to fight Covid-19 third wave
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival
Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid vaccine
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid vaccine
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In