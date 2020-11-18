Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:25 IST

No more than 50 people can be invited for a wedding in Delhi as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to soar in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government ordered on Wednesday. The government revised the earlier cap of 200 people as Delhi witnessed record new cases of the coronavirus disease in the week ending November 14 and daily fatalities hovered close to 100 a day.

“A few weeks back, when the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi, the government in keeping with central guidelines issued an order allowing 200 people to attend weddings, up from the limit of 50 before. Today we have decided that the order should be rescinded and the limit of 50 reinstated,” Kejriwal had said at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday before the proposal was sent to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for approval.