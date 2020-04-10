e-paper
Don't seize bikes of people who are out shopping for essentials: Orissa high court tells police

Don’t seize bikes of people who are out shopping for essentials: Orissa high court tells police

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:11 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Bhubaneswar: The Orissa high court on Thursday pulled up the state police for seizing two-wheelers and four-wheelers of people who were out during the lockdown, and directed them to release the vehicles immediately.

Acting chief justice Sanju Panda and justice Biswanath Rath said that until particular guidelines were issued and proper arrangements made for availability of vegetables, medicines and other essential items within walkable distance for all, there should not be a complete ban on movement of two-wheelers.

“It is directed that vehicles already seized would be released by obtaining undertaking from the persons concerned that they would not utilise the same any further,” the HC said.

“In the complete lockdown situation, people of the state are in serious misery and complete ban of movement of two wheelers in absence of system making availability of essential commodities at the walkable distance will add further to the miseries of the people. In view the precarious condition prevailing in the State having no particular mechanism in the matter of availability of vegetables, medicines and other such usable items within walkable distance for all …. We hope and trust that the government in appropriate department and the DG of Police will look into this from the humanitarian approach and angle,” the court said.

Over the last few days, commissionerate of police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack seized over 6,000 bikes from people who had come out to markets in the morning to by vegetables and groceries. The police had warned people against using vehicles for buying essentials while advising people to walk down.

