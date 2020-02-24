e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials

‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials

The order has been issued to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 07:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Raebareli
A view of files lying in office. (HT representative photo)
A view of files lying in office. (HT representative photo)
         

Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Raebareli has issued an order asking officials and employees to stop using saliva to turn over pages of files and other documents.

CDO Abhishek Goyal has issued the order citing that doing away with the habit will help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

“It is observed that officers and employees use saliva to turn the page of the files, due to which there is a risk of spreading communicable diseases,” read the order.

“Therefore, all district level officers (development) / block development officers are directed to use water sponges by themselves to turn over the page of the files so as to avoid the infectious/communicable diseases,” stated the order. “Ensure strict compliance in the concerned offices and provide the compliance report to the CDO office in three days,” it added.

tags
top news
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
New Zealand thump India by 10 wickets in 1st Test in Wellington
New Zealand thump India by 10 wickets in 1st Test in Wellington
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
India responds to China on restrictions on export of medical supplies
India responds to China on restrictions on export of medical supplies
‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials
‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials
Leaning building of Delhi’s Munirka razed in 72-hour long exercise
Leaning building of Delhi’s Munirka razed in 72-hour long exercise
Man lynched after his son damages neighbour’s phone
Man lynched after his son damages neighbour’s phone
‘We weren’t competitive enough’: Virat Kohli after Wellington defeat
‘We weren’t competitive enough’: Virat Kohli after Wellington defeat
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news