‘Don’t want anyone to suffer’: Kejriwal govt offers free meals at night shelters

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:17 IST

The Delhi government on Sunday announced free meals at night shelters across the city for the poor and homeless, who have been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“Anyone can walk into these places and have meals. We don’t want anyone to suffer due to hunger,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier, large gatherings were banned in the national capital as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Citing the possibility of community transmission in the near future, the Delhi Police said strict action would be taken against those found violating the prohibitory order. The penalty in such cases will be a month’s jail term or a fine, or both.

India on Sunday reported three new deaths in Bihar, Gujarat and Mumbai as the number of those infected with the coronavirus rose to 370 nationwide.

On Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging residents of the country to participate in a “self-imposed” lockdown between 7 am and 9 pm, as a prevention against the possible spread of coronavirus, the bustling capital city of Delhi came to a virtual standstill to observe Janta Curfew.