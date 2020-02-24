e-paper
Home / India News / Amul welcomes Donald Trump with special ‘Namaske President Trump’ cartoon

Amul welcomes Donald Trump with special ‘Namaske President Trump’ cartoon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi, India
The text on the cartoon read ‘Namaske President Trump!’ a wordplay on butter, also known as “maska” in some parts of the country.
The text on the cartoon read 'Namaske President Trump!' a wordplay on butter, also known as "maska" in some parts of the country.(Amul's official Facebook page)
         

Namaske President Trump’ was the caption of Gujarat’s dairy brand Amul as it welcomed President Donald Trump to Ahmedabad ahead of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event on Monday.

The latest cartoon of the dairy cooperative brand was dedicated to the President’s arrival.

The dairy brand’s cartoon, on its Twitter timeline, had Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering the US President bread layered with Amul butter, while the Amul girl stands beside them with a plate of bread-butter in his hand.

The Amul girl in the cartoon is seen in Gujrati avatar wearing the traditional Gujarati style saree with another caption “traditional Indian welcome”.

The cartoon had the Motera Stadium in its background, where the ‘Namaste Trump’ event took place on Monday.

The text on the cartoon read ‘Namaske President Trump!’ a wordplay on butter, also known as “maska” in some parts of the country.

“Amul Topical: Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad!” the Dairy brand tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Following the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the President is slated to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for New Delhi.

