Honoured to return to India for celebrating grand friendship: White House advisor Ivanka Trump

Honoured to return to India for celebrating grand friendship: White House advisor Ivanka Trump



india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:45 IST
Asian News International

Washington, DC, USA,


         

White House advisor Ivanka Trump, who is part of a delegation accompanying her father and US President Donald Trump to a visit to India, said on Sunday that she is honoured to return to the country to celebrate the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies.

“Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger!” Ivanka tweeted.





The remaining 10 members of the delegation accompanying Trump are -- US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday evening. The visiting dignitary will also participate in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad and visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

