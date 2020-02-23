Summary of President Trump’s engagements in India

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:28 IST

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump’s engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Monday, February 24

1140 hrs : President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

1215 hrs: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

1305 hrs: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

1530 hrs: Emplane for Agra

1645 hrs: Arrival at Agra

1715 hrs: Visit to Taj Mahal

1845 hrs: Emplane for Delhi

1930 hrs: Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

1000 hrs: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1030 hrs: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

1100 hrs: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1240 hrs: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

1930 hrs: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

2200 hrs: Departure.