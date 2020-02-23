Summary of President Trump’s engagements in India
Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump’s engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:28 IST
Monday, February 24
1140 hrs : President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad
1215 hrs: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)
1305 hrs: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium
1530 hrs: Emplane for Agra
1645 hrs: Arrival at Agra
1715 hrs: Visit to Taj Mahal
1845 hrs: Emplane for Delhi
1930 hrs: Arrive at Delhi
Tuesday, February 25
1000 hrs: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
1030 hrs: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
1100 hrs: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
1240 hrs: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House
1930 hrs: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan
2200 hrs: Departure.