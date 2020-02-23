e-paper
Home / India News / Summary of President Trump’s engagements in India

Summary of President Trump’s engagements in India

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump’s engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Trump is visiting the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat during a two-day trip to India to attend an event called "Namaste Trump," which translates to "Greetings, Trump," at a cricket stadium along the lines of a "Howdy Modi" rally attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September.(AP)
         

Monday, February 24

1140 hrs : President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

1215 hrs: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

1305 hrs: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

1530 hrs: Emplane for Agra

1645 hrs: Arrival at Agra

1715 hrs: Visit to Taj Mahal

1845 hrs: Emplane for Delhi

1930 hrs: Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

1000 hrs: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1030 hrs: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

1100 hrs: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1240 hrs: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

1930 hrs: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

2200 hrs: Departure.

