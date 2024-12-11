Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau after dinner meeting: ‘Governor of Canada’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 11, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Justin Trudeau dined with US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, discussing Trump's warning of a 25 percent tariff on Canada.

US President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, referring to him as the “Governor of Canada.”

US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump, where they discussed Trump’s warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if the government fails to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the United States.

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Trump said, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

During the dinner, when Trudeau warned that a 25 percent tariff would devastate the Canadian economy, President-elect Donald Trump reportedly suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. Trump reiterated this in an NBC News interview over the weekend and again in a post on Tuesday.

Read: 39% Canadians feel Justin Trudeau mishandled ties with India: Survey

The suggestion, often joked about, fits with Trump's history of provocative remarks, particularly on social media, that are sometimes seen as either jokes or bluster.

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,” Trump said in his post.

“The president-elect's mockery of Canada and its leader is the latest salvo after his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian exports,” The New York Times reported.

Publicly, Trump and Trudeau described their meeting at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate as successful.

Trump has accused top trading partners Canada and Mexico of not doing enough to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Despite both countries being part of a trilateral free-trade agreement with the US, he has threatened tariffs against them.

After their dinner in Florida, Trump called it “a very productive meeting,” while Trudeau described the conversation as “excellent.”

With PTI inputs 

 

 

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On