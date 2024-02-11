Don't create border between Punjab and India: Bhagwant Mann to Haryana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Haryana government of creating a border "between Punjab and India", referring to the blockades of concrete blocks, nails, barbed wires etc. placed on some roads in view of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann(File photo)

While addressing a gathering in Tarn Taran on Sunday, Mann hit out at the security arrangements made by Haryana authorities in view of the farmers' protest on February 13. He also urged the central government to hold talks with farmers.

"What are they doing in Haryana? They are laying nails and barbed wire at the Punjab-Haryana borders," said Mann as quoted by news agency PTI.

"I urge the Centre to hold talks with farmers and accept their genuine demands. Do not create a border between Punjab and India. They (the Haryana government) have set up a border. There is as much barbed wire on the roads (at Punjab-Haryana borders) to go to Delhi as there is at the border with Pakistan," he added.

However, Manohar Khattar-led Haryana government has justified the security arrangements aimed at maintaing law and order and to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi.

"The kind of agitation they do is not right in democracy and we have seen this the last time. There are many buses and trains (to go to Delhi). But they take tractors and also attach some weapons at the front side of the tractors and if somebody asks them to stop, they will not stop," said Khattar.

What the farmers' protest is about ?

Farmers' unions- the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi on February 13. The farmers want to pressurise the central government to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.