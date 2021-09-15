Don’t demolish illegal temples in haste, will issue instructions: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed district authorities not to take any hasty steps in demolishing illegally constructed temples, as per a Supreme Court directive, and said specific orders would be given in two days after studying the order in detail.

The instruction came against the backdrop of the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru district three days ago.

Besides the opposition Congress, many legislators of the ruling BJP had also expressed anger over the demolition.

“No hasty decision of demolishing temples should be taken in any part of Karnataka,” the CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the Supreme Court order will be thoroughly studied and discussed at the cabinet meeting and a specific order given in the next two days.

On the Nanjangud temple demolition, Bommai said all details will be tabled in the House. He added that the deputy commissioner of Mysuru and the tehsildar concerned have been given notices, asking them to explain why they acted without taking all the people into confidence.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded action against the officials who ordered the demolition of the temple. According to him, when the ruling BJP MLAs raised the matter in the BJP legislature party meeting, Bommai gave an assurance that such incidents will not take place.

“The Supreme Court has given a specific direction, which needs to be examined. Until then if any officer crosses the line, then our government will take stringent action against him,” the MLA quoted the CM as having said at the meeting.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had come down heavily on the government over the matter on Saturday. He alleged that the demolition was done without consulting the people in the region and the action “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”