‘Don’t disown kids to get elected’: SC upholds Sena leader’s removal

NEW DELHI: One should not “disown” her or his child only to grab a political post, observed the Supreme Court on Monday while upholding the disqualification of a Shiv Sena leader whose election as corporator of the Solapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra was set aside for having more than two children.

“You have put a cross to bear for your child just because you wanted to get elected. Don’t disown your children only because you want to get elected and get a political post,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta while dismissing the petition filed by Anita Magar.

Magar had challenged the order of the Bombay high court, which had noted that there was enough evidence on record to show that Magar and her husband had three children on the date of filing of her nomination papers and, therefore, she was disqualified under the state government’s two-child norm to run for public office.

In her appeal, Anita Magar told the apex court that she only had two biological children and the third child was not hers, but of her brother-in-law. She also urged the court to interfere in the interest of the girl child since her parentage was now in question.

“The child has a birth certificate which mentions a different couple as her parents but the high court has called Magar and her husband as her parents. This case requires consideration to protect the child,” Magar’s lawyer said.

Dismissing Magar’s petition, the bench said: “In your anxiety to get elected, you only created such a scenario. They are identified as your children in the school. And then the birth certificate was changed. To get over the legal requirements, all this is done. We cannot help you. You should think of your child.”

On May 24, the Bombay high court upheld a 2018 order of a civil court that set aside Magar’s election as corporator of the Solapur Municipal Corporation in the polls that were conducted in 2017.

Magar and three others contested from a ward in Solapur and she was declared elected. She secured the highest number of 4,955 votes, beating one Bhagyalaxmi Mahanta who got 3,422 votes.

Mahanta, however, challenged the poll result and filed an election petition in a Solapur civil court, contending that Magar’s election must be set aside under Section 10(1)(i) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. The law provides that a person shall be disqualified for being elected and for being a councillor, if such person has more than two children.

Mahanta also referred to the state election commission’s guidelines of September 12, 2001, which mandate that the nomination of an elected representative is liable to be set aside if he/she is found to have more than two children. The civil court set aside Magar’s election in August 2018.

Magar challenged this order in the high court by filing a writ petition. She claimed that she only had two biological children and the third child that Mahanta had referred to was of Magar’s brother-in-law. Magar also said the third child’s birth certificate bore her and her husband’s names as biological parents due to an “inadvertent error” on part of the hospital where the child was born. She added that the third child’s birth certificate was corrected in 2012.

The high court, however, observed that such a correction had been brought about only when Magar’s husband decided to contest the local municipal polls in 2012, besides noting that she had offered no proof in the form of a paternity test or any other documentary evidence to show the third child was not her biological daughter.

