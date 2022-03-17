Home / India News / Don’t let your guard down, pandemic isn’t over yet: K’taka Health Minister
india news

Don’t let your guard down, pandemic isn’t over yet: K’taka Health Minister

Sudhakar further pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccinations will be available for children aged from zero to 12 years in the coming days.
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said these potential waves can be mitigated to a large extent by Covid vaccinations (HT File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday cautioned people against letting their guard down against Covid-19 saying that the pandemic is currently under control due to widespread vaccination but not yet over.

“COVID-19 hasn’t gone. However, it has been controlled by vaccination. There is a long way to go in controlling COVID-19. Even those who have taken the vaccine should not let their guard down against COVID-19,” Sudhakar said after inaugurating the vaccination drive for children aged between 12 and 14 years and booster dose for senior citizens at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical institute.

Pointing out that there were apprehensions that a few more waves of Covid-19 may hit the nation, the minister said these potential waves can be mitigated to a large extent by vaccinations. “Everyone must take precautions by wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing,” Sudhakar said.

According to him, over 180 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given across India, including over 10 crore doses in the state, till date. The minister further said that when children aged from 12 to 14 years take the vaccine, they will gain immunity to fight against Covid-19. He said 20 lakh children in the state will be given the jab.

Sudhakar further pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccinations will be available for children aged from zero to 12 years in the coming days. He also said the vaccines are being given to people after following due scientific process. Regarding Covid-19 outbreak in several Chinese cities and other hotspots, Sudhakar said the Centre and state governments are gathering all information from these places to ensure that the country is prepared to fight possible future waves.

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 145 fresh Covid-19 cases and two virus-related deaths taking the fresh infections and fatalities to 3,944,186 and 40,026 respectively, the state health department said.

