‘Don’t look for shortcuts, stay focussed’ - PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on Friday during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023. PM Modi addressed various student issues, advising them "not to take shortcuts and to stay focused". PM Modi also asked parents not to put pressure on their children and students not to underestimate themselves. He specifically addressed the issue of "cheating in exams", stating that students can use their creative abilities in a positive way. "Don't remain under the pressure of the pressure! Think, analyse, act, and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for," PM Modi asserted.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi from 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023'

1) PM Modi spoke about hundreds of students writing to him to seek advice, saying it inspires him and is an enriching experience for him to respond to the students.“Pariksha Pe Charcha is my exam too and crores of students of the country are taking my test...I enjoy giving this test,” the Prime Minister said.

2) To address the issue of time management, PM Modi instructed students to create a slab that allocates time first to the subject that one dislikes the least, and then the remainder of the time to the subject that one enjoys the most. He asked students to observe 'mothers' in order to learn how to manage time without feeling weighed down. "Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," he said to students.

3) "If a family's expectation from its children is due to societal pressure, then it's a problem," Modi said of the societal pressure on students. He stated that rather than putting enormous pressure on oneself to win, there should be a match of expectations with one's ability.

4) PM Modi compared politics to student life, saying that politicians, like students, face "do even better" pressure and that "no one is spared from this." He underlined that excellent election results are always expected to be 'more excellent'. “So, worry not; just strive to give your best along with being stress-free and jubilant,” he shared.

5) PM Modi also expressed concern about the current generation's screen time. “Why be a slave of gadgets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential?” he asked the students, teachers, and parents, who attended the event.

6) The Prime Minister urged parents to be cautious about criticising their children and to do so in a "constructive and positive" manner. “There is a very thin line between criticism and obstruction,” PM Modi said. He motivated the students by saying that those who work hard for their exams will never be in vain.

(With inputs from ANI)

