Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow; Where to watch PM Modi live with students?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students tomorrow, January 27, in the annual event Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, at 11 am. Winners of PPC 2023 contest will get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister there.

The event will be broadcast live across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube by Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's office and others. The official website of Education Ministry, education.gov.in has links to all these live broadcasts.

This year, around 38.8 lakh students have registered for Pariksha pe Charcha, which is more than twice the number of students who registered last year (15.73 lakh, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The minister further informed that around 20 lakh questions have been received so far and NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc.

Around 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country will also attend the event. “As of now only students and teachers from Delhi-NCR were attending the event physically. These 200-odd students and teachers will also attend theRepublic Day parade on 26th January 2023 and Beating Retreat on 29th January 2023,” the minister said.

“These guest students and teachers will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” he added.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)