'Don't roam on Mumbai streets': Manoj Jarange asks Maratha protesters after HC order

After the Bombay High Court came down heavily on the Maratha quota agitation, activist Manoj Jarange has asked protesters to follow the court directives. Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai from Friday.

“Don't roam on Mumbai streets, park vehicles in designated areas,” the Maratha quota activist told protestors on Monday evening.

The Bombay High Court, while hearing the matter, noted Mumbai has been brought to a standstill due to the agitation and the situation is grim as Jarange hardened his stand by giving up water on day four of the stir.

The court was shown visuals of the disruption in the city as the agitators took to the roads and crowded key local stations in the city, paralyising the traffic movement.

The HC said that the protest has not been peaceful in the city and gave an opportunity to Jarange and his supporters to ensure all streets are vacated by Tuesday noon.

Jarange has been staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in central Mumbai since August 29, demanding a 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education in the OBC category. The activist has stopped drinking water from Monday, his supporters claimed.