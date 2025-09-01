All Mumbai streets to be vacated by Sept 2: Bombay HC's big order on Maratha quota protests

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that the entire city of Mumbai had been brought to a standstill amid the Maratha quota protests. Supporters and members of the Maratha community gathered at Azad Maidan to support Jarange Patil. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)

The High Court said that the agitation was not peaceful and had violated all conditions, while directing Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters to ensure that the streets are vacated by September 2, PTI reported.

“We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon,” the HC said, while calling the situation “grim”.

In a special hearing, a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said that the protestors had prime facie violated the conditions, adding that they had not stayed at Azad Maidan – the place designated for the agitation – and had crowded several key areas in south Mumbai.

“We can see how peaceful the protest is. The high court building is surrounded. The entry gates for the judges and lawyers are blocked. The cars of high court judges were blocked today and prevented from coming to court today. The entire city has been blocked,” the HC bench said.

The HC noted that since Jarange-Patil and his supporters did not have valid permission to continue the agitation, it expects the Maharashtra government to initiate appropriate steps, following the due procedure laid down by law, according to PTI.

HC questions state govt, says Jarange-Patil giving ‘clear threat’

The HC also questioned the state government, asking why it was not getting the roads cleared. The bench also said that Jarange-Patil's ‘fast till death’ was a ‘clear threat’.

“He has said he will go on a fast till death and will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. He (Jarange) is giving a clear threat. Why is the state government not getting the roads cleared?” the HC bench questioned, according to PTI.

The court further asked why the protestors were not sitting at Azad Maidan but were moving to different areas, reiterating its August 27 order that protests must be held while abiding to the law.

The order came even as a crowd of Maratha quota protestors thronged the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday. Videos of the station showed the protestors dancing on drums in the premises. The crowd has led to disruption in traffic movement and caused inconvenience to the passengers.

Maharashtra water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil appealed to the protestors to stay in the area designated for the agitation. “Nobody is denying their right to protest, but it should be at Azad Maidan, not at the railway station. They should also keep in mind that such improper methods of protest are defaming the community as a whole,” the minister, who is also heading the cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservation, said.