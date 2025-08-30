‘Don’t spread….': Manoj Jarange's warning to Maharashtra govt as Maratha quota protest enters Day 2

Maratha rights activist Manoj Jarange Patil-led protest entered its second day on Saturday with him continuing his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Several protestors have complained of inadequate facilities for them in Mumbai, including alleged closure of shops around the protest site(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Jarange warned the Devendra Fadnavis government on Saturday not to test the patience of the Maratha community and said no misinformation should be spread regarding their demands.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, Jarange, 43, said the community is demanding its “rightful share of quota” under the “Kunbi category”, which falls under the OBC category.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," PTI quoted Jarange as saying.

‘Don’t spread misinformation'

Jarange added that the protestors do not want to indulge in politics and are not asking to “reduce the OBC quota”.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he said.

“We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation.”

Jarange is protesting at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan with thousands of his supporters to demand that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, which is an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which would make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, according to a PTI report.

Supporters of Jarange thronged the streets of Mumbai for second day straight on Saturday, particularly around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to put forth their demands, bringing the traffic in the area to a standstill.

Several protestors have complained of inadequate facilities for them in the city, including alleged closure of shops around the protest site and lack of facilities to ensure safety and hygiene.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government extended the term of genealogy committees till June 30, 2026 on Saturday amid protests by the Maratha community. The Genealogy Committee is responsible for issuing caste certificates and caste validity certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community, particularly under the Kunbi caste that falls under OBC category.

The committees are chaired by the Tehsildar at the taluka level and were formed on January 25, 2024, follwning which their tenure was earlier extended till June 30, 2025.

