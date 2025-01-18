Don’t trust CID probe into charges of abusing Hebbalkar: MLC Ravi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of legislative council (MLC) CT Ravi on Friday said that he did not trust the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into allegations of the MLC abusing minister of women and child development Lakshmi Hebbalkar. The development came amid rumours that the voice of Ravi abusing Hebbalkar has been confirmed in forensic science laboratory (FSL) test. CT Ravi (PTI)

“I do not trust the CID investigation. I have not received any notice from the CID regarding the Lakshmi Hebbalkar case,” Ravi told reporters.

“They issued a notice concerning the uproar in Suvarna Soudha. I went and gave my explanation. They said they will inquire into the case there. I did not agree to that. First, clarify the scope of the CID investigation. I had asked to clarify whether they would come to investigate after the council chairman’s ruling,” he added.

In connection with an ongoing investigation, Ravi has refused to provide a voice sample, prompting officials from the CID to file a petition in court, asserting that Ravi is not cooperating with the investigation.

“During Friday’s hearing, Ravi’s advocate appeared in court and informed that he received two notices on the same day,’’ a CID officer said.

The court, in response to this situation, said, “If you have any objections, you may file them. Otherwise, I will order you to provide the voice sample. You claim to have received notice on WhatsApp, but how did you appear today? You will need to clarify this by tomorrow; otherwise, an order will be issued.”

Later, the lawyers for Ravi requested the court for an extension, saying they needed more time. The court, however, questioned the reason for the request, asking, “Why do you need more time?” To which Ravi’s lawyers responded that they did not yet receive the file related to the case. The judge then instructed the CID officials to provide a copy to Ravi’s lawyers on Friday itself. As a result of the developments, Ravi now faces the necessity of providing his voice sample, marking a significant turn in the case.

While the video substantiates the claims of abusive language, it remains to be verified whether the voice in question belongs to Ravi. In this context, the CID has sent the footage from the assembly session, as provided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARP), to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

According to police sources, the video record shows a total of seven instances of abusive language. The CID is now pursuing a voice sample from CT Ravi to confirm the identity of the voice. However, CT Ravi has denied using any abusive words and has also refused to provide a voice sample, prompting the CID to seek a court order to proceed with the investigation and obtain the sample.

“The CID is probing the incident and we will not disclose any details of voice now,“ CID director general MA Saleem said.

On December 19, the last day of the Belagavi winter session, a heated exchange took place between BJP and Congress members in the Council. During the verbal altercation, Ravi was accused of hurling unparliamentary remarks at Hebbalkar.