‘Don’t you dare lie’: Karnataka minister suspends BMTC bus conductor during surprise inspection; video sparks debate

Karnataka transport minister Byrathi Suresh suspended a BMTC conductor during a surprise inspection of buses in Bengaluru on Sunday. The minister travelled on multiple bus routes across the city, sharing videos of his firsthand experience to assess commuter services.

Karnataka transport minister Byrathi Suresh suspended a BMTC conductor during a surprise inspection of buses in Bengaluru (Screenshot from @byrathi_suresh video on X)

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"Conducted a surprise field inspection by travelling on BMTC buses across Bengaluru to assess commuter experience firsthand. Ensuring safe, reliable and accountable public transport remains our highest priority," Byrathi wrote while posting the videos.

In one of the clips, the minister is seen reprimanding a conductor for allegedly failing to stop the bus at a designated bus stop. He then instructs the person recording the video to call the conductor's manager, saying both would be suspended.

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{{^usCountry}} "'Don't you dare lie to me. Call your manager, I will suspend you both'," Byrathi can be heard saying in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "'Don't you dare lie to me. Call your manager, I will suspend you both'," Byrathi can be heard saying in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Several users on X also shared an account of another alleged incident involving the minister during the surprise inspection.

According to the posts, the minister boarded a BMTC bus from Hebbal to Nagashettihalli and asked for two tickets. After he handed the conductor a ₹100 note, the latter allegedly asked for exact change.

When the minister said he did not have any, the conductor reportedly showed his cash bag, saying he too did not have sufficient change, and asked the minister to get off the bus if he could not tender the exact fare.

However, HT could not independently verify these claims or confirm whether the incident took place as described.

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Mixed reactions to the minister's ‘show of power’

The minister's post drew mixed reactions from Bengaluru residents, with many using the opportunity to highlight broader issues plaguing the city's public transport system.

While several users praised the surprise inspection, others urged the government to focus on the condition and safety of BMTC buses. One user wrote, "Good job.. how about citizens checking condition of buses provided by the govt... How safe they are.. Puc check done..when was last time maintenance done for these vehicles etc?"

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Another user criticised the minister's actions, saying, "After seeing the bus in such bad condition, he should have terminated his own employment instead of putting on a show of power."

Many commuters, however, welcomed the minister's decision to travel on public buses and interact directly with passengers. "It’s great to see your initiative, continue this more the top officials from BMTC should have done this often to understand the public problems," one user commented.

Several others also complained about the behaviour of some bus staff. A user urged the transport minister to ensure conductors treat passengers with respect, writing, “Some conductors are very rude with passengers. Please make them behave with passengers.”