Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

A Doordarshan cameraman, who was in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region to cover development projects in the Maoist heartland, was killed along with two security personnel in an ambush on Tuesday morning.

The Doordarshan cameraman was identified by the police as Achyutananda Sahu. The two policemen are sub inspector Rudra Pratap and assistant sub inspector Manglu.

The attack took place in Dantewada’s Nilawaya forest area at about 11.20 am.

Chhattisgarh’s special director general of police (naxal operations) DM Awasthi said a Doordarshan team had come from Delhi to cover some development projects in Dantewada.

A CRPF official said the journalists along with state police officers were moving from the Aranpur police station to a village in the interiors when their vehicles were ambushed by Maoists.

Police personnel Rudrapratap, who lost his life today in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. (ANI Photo )

The CRPF, which received an SOS message, rushed troops for reinforcement and evacuation.

We are trying to find out what were they covering (reporters). The true face of the Maoists are coming out. We will investigate the matter. We all need to fight this together.

Deputy Inspector General P Sundarraj told news agency ANI that the attack exposes the “true face of naxals”.

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also condemned the killing.

Strongly condemn the Naxal attack on @DDNewsLive crew in Dantewada. Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of @crpfindia.



These insurgents will NOT weaken our resolve. We WILL prevail. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 30, 2018

“We stand in solidarity with family of the cameraman... We will take care of his family. We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations and remember their bravery,” the minister said, according to ANI.

In tweets condoling the deaths, Prasar Bharati later said the public broadcaster had deployed a camera team for election coverage includeing cameraman Achyutananda Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma. The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:44 IST