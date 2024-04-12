Doorstep voting for elderly, PwD voters in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

In a first, doorstep voting has been provided for the elderly (persons aged 85 years and above) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. There are over 81 lakhs of 85+ aged voters and 90 lakhs PwD voters registered across the country. (Representative file photo)

The disability should not be less than 40% of the prescribed handicap and certified by the competent authority.

There are over 81 lakhs of 85+ aged voters and 90 lakhs PwD voters registered across the country.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) is responsible for retrieving Form 12D from the elector’s place of residence when the required documentation has been completed.

Following this, a dedicated team of polling officials along with security officials will visit the voter’s home and enable them to vote in a postal ballot.

Voters will be informed in advance about the date and approximate time of the visit of election officials by an SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the application.