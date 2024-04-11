Lok Sabha polls: ECI to start nomination process for third phase tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls starting Friday. Gazette notifications for these constituencies will be released on Friday, the commission said in a press note. (PTI photo)

This phase will cover 94 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 12 states/Union Territories (UTs). Additionally, there will be a separate notification for the adjourned poll in the 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh.

The states and UTs included in phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Nominations begin from April 12 and will continue till April 19.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 20 with the last date for withdrawal of candidatures being April 22.

Polling for these constituencies, including the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC, is scheduled for May 7.

The commission received nominations of 1206 candidates from 12 States /UTs along with 4 candidates from Outer Manipur PC to contest elections in phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 PCs across 12 States/UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the commission said.