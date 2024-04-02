Election Commission shifts out DMs, SPs of Bihar’s Bhojpur, Nawada districts

PATNA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred the district magistrates (DM) and superintendents of police (SP) of Bhojpur and Nawada, people familiar with the matter said. Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi (PTI FILE)

Rajkumar, who was DM of Bhojpur, and Ashutosh Kumar Verma, DM of Nawada, both 2010 batch officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS); and Pramod Kumar Yadav, SP of Bhojpur, and Ambrish Rahul, SP of Nawada, both Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of 2017 batch, were transferred with immediate effect, the people said.

The four officers were moved out following an April 1 letter by ECI secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra that asked Bihar chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra not to assign any election-related work to the officers till the completion of the Lok Sabha election, 2024, in the state.

Rajkumar joined as Bhojpur DM on May 11, 2022, Verma took charge as the Nawada DM on July 19, last year. Both SPs joined their respective districts on December 31, 2022.

The ECI communication did not specify any reason for the change.

The officers have been told to immediately hand over charge. The election watchdog has sought a panel of three IAS and IPS officers for each of the said positions.