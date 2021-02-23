‘Doosri Indira Gandhi’: Priyanka greeted by supporters in Vrindavan in video shared by Congress
Waiting for the Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at his doorstep at the nook of a lane in Vrindavan near Mathura, a man sat patiently in a chair. Gandhi, on the other hand, had already entered the street surrounded by her security officials and was responding to the 'Radhe Radhe' greetings from locals.
On seeing Gandhi, the man jumped from his chair and brought out a garland and decorated jacket to offer as a gift.
The incident occurred on Tuesday during Gandhi's visit to the Banke Bihari temple in the city, a video of which was shared by the Congress on its social media handle.
Comparing Gandhi to her grandmother and India's first and only female prime minister, the man said, "Yeh doosri Indira Gandhi hai, yeh desh ko chalayegi... (She is second Indira Gandhi, she will administer the country like her)."
The response came from the local as he was stopped by the security guards when they told him to keep some distance from the "important Congress leader".
As he garlanded Gandhi amid nods from neighbours in the thin lane, the man said that Congress has worked hard but others are now benefitting from their toiling.
"...Mehnat kari hai aap logo ne, mauj kha rahe hai doosre log. Yehi kehna hai humara bas (you worked hard while others are enjoying fruits of the labour. I only want to say this)," he said.
During her visit to Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi held a kisan panchayat in Mathura, as the party eyes to campaign against the farm laws and back farmers' demand to repeal these laws. The Kisan Panchayats will be held in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering in Pali Kera, Gandhi attacked the government over ongoing farmers agitation and said, "Farmers have been fighting for their rights, sitting on Delhi’s borders for 90 days, 215 farmers were martyred. The government cut their electricity supply, water supply, beat them up but did not hear them out."
"The Prime Minister, who has traveled to every corner of the world during his tenure, could not reach the borders of Delhi," Gandhi said, serving a scathing remark against PM Modi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoD clears defence buys worth ₹13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks
- The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Deshmukh says sale of Coronil will not be allowed without certification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India commences supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa under Covax facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643, Maha witnesses spike
- Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Savitri, Maharaj becomes second leopard at SGNP to get radio collar
- The exercise is part of the first phase of leopard radio-collaring work being carried out at SGNP to track and understand the animal’s movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India allows use of airspace by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's special aircraft
- India’s decision to allow the special flight to use its airspace was in marked contrast to Pakistan’s actions in 2019, when Islamabad denied permission for the use of Pakistani airspace by three Indian VVIP flights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doosri Indira Gandhi': Priyanka greeted by supporter in Vrindavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you Gujarat', tweets PM with BJP set to retain power in 6 civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release
- Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier dies, 2 others injured in freak mishap in firing range in J-K’s Akhnoor
- During a live fire training, the barrel of a 105 mm gun suddenly burst and the flying splinters hit three soldiers, killing one of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox