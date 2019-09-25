NSA Ajit Doval visits Srinagar to take stock of ground situation

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:04 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday amid heightened security threats following the abrogation last month of Constitution’s Article 370 that gave some autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and prevented non-residents from buying property there.

Officials said Doval will meet top security officials and take stock of security and development-related activities in the state, which was also split into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The UTs will come into effect on October 31.

Doval was in Kashmir for 11 days after the Centre announced its decision to revoke Article 370 and to split the state into two UTs on August 5.

During his previous stay, he had visited militancy-hit Shopian town in south Kashmir and downtown Srinagar and addressed personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force and Army.

Doval’s visit comes amid an alert along the western border by intelligence agencies, which are expecting violence in the region. Apart from Kashmir valley, security agencies are on high alert in Jammu and border regions of Punjab including Taran Taran, where Pakistan has pushed arms through drones.

The intelligence agencies have also briefed security establishment about reports of 200 Pakistani terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. On September 16, officials had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 23:43 IST