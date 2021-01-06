e-paper
Home / India News / Downpour batters Tamil Nadu; Chengalpattu dist records highest January single-day rainfall in over a century

Downpour batters Tamil Nadu; Chengalpattu dist records highest January single-day rainfall in over a century

There was a downpour in Chennai and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet from early hours of Tuesday due to an easterly trough

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:33 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Traffic crawls following heavy rains on Tuesday.
Traffic crawls following heavy rains on Tuesday.(HT photo)
         

Heavy rainfall battered Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Chengalpattu district recording 21cm of rainfall, the heaviest single-day rainfall for the month in over a century. Earlier, the adjoining district of Chennai had recorded its highest single-day rainfall in this month on January 15, 1915 at 21.5cm.

“This was recorded in Kelambakkam station that comes under Chengalpattu district,” said N Puviarasan, scientist, Chennai’s regional meteorological centre (RMC). “Chennai is yet to break that record.”

There was a downpour in Chennai and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet from early hours of Tuesday due to an easterly trough. Several arterial roads and low lying neighbourhood in the city remained inundated.

Chennai recorded maximum rainfall of 12.6cm in Meenambakkam station and 11cm in Nungambakkam station from 8.30am January 5 for the next 24 hours, according to the RMC. The Tamil Nadu state disaster management authority released rainfall data and pegged the average rainfall of Chennai at 12.05mm.

Independent weather watcher Pradeep John in his blog, Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said it is rare for monsoon winds to continue in January. He noted that the state received above 30mm rainfall in January in the years 2017 (37.3mm), 2000 (30.3 mm) and in 1984 (34.5mm).

RMC has forecast that in the next 24-hours there will be thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Nagapattinam and Theni. Following that intermittent rains have been forecast until January 10.

