Dr A K Das trails against BJP’s Ranjan Kumar in Muzaffarpur

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate for the Muzaffarpur Assembly seat, Dr Amit Kumar Das, is trailing by 9,900 votes, according to Election Commission data. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Ranjan Kumar is leading by 3,100 votes. Sitting MLA Bijendra Chaudhary of the Indian National Congress is also trailing behind Kumar.

Dr A K Das made his political debut in the Bihar Assembly elections. Das is a known medical practitioner in the Muzaffarpur city, and had been working at the Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital until a few months ago, when he tendered his resignation for the Bihar poll quest. He then joined former political strategist Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj party, which is also undertaking its first major election contest.

According to his nomination papers, 49-year-old Das has zero criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth ₹14.3 crore, which includes movable assets worth ₹5.5 crore and immovable assets worth ₹8.8 crore. His total liabilities amount to ₹63.4 lakh. Das was born in Muzaffarpur on August 18, 1976, according to Navbharat Times, and completed his MBBS and M.D. degrees from Patna Medical College.

As a doctor, Das specialised in diabetology, and has participated in several awareness programs related to diabetes. He has also treated several political figures in Bihar, including former minister Suresh Sharma. Jan Suraaj is banking on Das’s clean record, his involvement in several social awareness programmes as well as his image as a famed doctor among the city’s residents for a win in the Assembly constituency.

Bihar votes in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, 2025.

About Muzaffarpur constituency

Muzaffarpur voted in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6. The constituency is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and is a general seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat was won by Indian National Congress candidate Bijendra Chaudhary in 2020 by a margin of 6,326 votes. While Chaudhary polled 81,871 votes, his rival candidate, BJP’s Suresh Kumar Sharma secured 75,545 votes. In the 2015 Assembly elections, Sharma, who had polled 95,594 votes, had defeated Chaudhary by a margin of 29,739 votes. Chaudhary was then contesting on a ticket from the Janata Dal (United).

About rival candidates

Dr A K Das will be contesting against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Bijendra Chaudhary, and BJP’s Ranjan Kumar, in a high-stakes contest. Chaudhary was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Muzaffarpur in 2020, wherein he defeated BJP’s Suresh Kumar Sharma, the sitting MLA at that time. Chaudhary had lost to Sharma in 2015. Born in Bihar, Chaudhary has studied till the Graduate level. According to MyNeta, Chaudhary has assets worth more than ₹2,71,95,771, while his liabilities amount to ₹36,68,286. He has six criminal cases against him.

BJP’s Ranjan Kumar, 57, the party’s former district president for Muzaffarpur, has been fielded from the Assembly constituency. He served as the BJP district president from December, 2019 to January, 2025. He has also been a member of the BJP state working committee from 2010 to 2016, according to Jagran.com. Kumar is also a Graduate and has assets worth ₹13,65,50027, with liabilities of ₹5,07,15,750. Kumar has no criminal cases against him.