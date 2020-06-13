Dr Reddy’s, Biocon’s Syngene among 4 more firms in pact with Gilead for Covid-19 drug remdesivir

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:39 IST

Gilead Sciences Inc has said it has signed licensing pacts with four more firms, including three from India and one from Egypt, for manufacturing and sale of its antiviral drug remdesivir, the first treatment to show improvement in Covid-19 trials.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Biocon arm Syngene International Ltd, Zydus Cadila Ltd, and Egypt-based Eva Pharma Pvt Ltd are the companies Gilead has entered into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with.

The company had signed similar pacts with Cipla Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories last month.

Zydus Cadila also said on Friday it signed a non-exclusive licensing pact with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and market remdesivir.

Gilead said in a release that the terms for all nine companies are the same. The pact will allow these companies to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, which consist of nearly all low-income and lower-middle-income countries, as well as several upper-middle- and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access.

The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern status for Covid-19 or until an alternative drug or vaccine is approved against the fatal respiratory disease, whichever is earlier.

The nine companies, under the licensing agreements, have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir which will enable them to scale up production more quickly, as well as set their own prices for their products.

Remdesivir has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US, India and a few other countries for the treatment of Covid-19 after preliminary results from two trials, including one by US’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, showed some promise.

However, the safety and efficacy of remdesivir to treat Covid-19 are still being evaluated in multiple Phase 3 clinical trials that are underway.

Remdesivir is also part of WHO’s Solidarity Trial which is underway across the world, including at over half a dozen sites in India.

The Drug Controller General of India had on June 1 granted the marketing authorisation to Gilead Sciences’ anti-viral drug remdesivir injection 5 mg/mL and Remdesivir lyophilised powder for injection 100 mg for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

