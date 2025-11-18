Draupadi Murmu, JP Nadda and Mohan Bhagwat may visit Manipur

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president JP Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are set to visit Manipur this week, people aware of the matter said on Monday, even as Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi hinted at a visit by President Droupadi Murmu soon to the northeastern state. **EDS: FILE PHOTO** Ranchi: In this undated file photo, Former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi. Murmu has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_21_2022_000447B) (PTI)

The visit comes a week after BJP national general secretary(organisation) BL Santhosh visited Manipur and met six BJP MLAs, who are also being seen as chief minister probables, amid buzz over formation of a new government in the strife-torn northeastern state that has been under President’s Rule since February 13.

According to officials coordinating the security related to the visit, Bhagwat will visit Manipur for two days starting November 20, while Nadda is likely to arrive in Imphal on November 21. “It is confirmed that they are coming, but the reason for their visit is not clear yet,” a BJP functionary in Manipur said.

The strife-torn northeastern state has been under President’s Rule since February 13 after then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, following nearly two years of ethnic violence that killed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000. In December 2024, the Centre had appointed former home secretary Ajay Bhalla as the governor, about two months before President’s Rule was imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi also said on Monday that President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit the state. “The situation there is much better after President’s Rule in February 2025. There is a lot of improvement. The Shirui Lily festival was held in Ukhrul there and people from all over participated. The Durand Cup was also held after many years. I was also there. There was a lot of crowd. After the PM’s visit in September and other initiatives, the confidence and trust between communities is improving. If everything is fine, I think the President of India is also likely to visit there. The situation in comparison to 2023 is improved and different,” he said, while addressing the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to share details of the likely visit, but people aware of the matter in Manipur’s security establishment said that they have been told to prepare for the visit next month.

“There is no confirmation or official instructions for now but we have been told to be prepared for December 8, 9 and 10. Security officials in both Imphal and Churachandpur have been told to be prepared,” a senior officer said, requesting anonymity.