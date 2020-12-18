DRDO can play important role in making India superpower, says Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:58 IST

Noting the importance of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that we want to make India a superpower and DRDO can be pertinent in this endeavour.

Addressing the DRDO officials, Defence Minister Singh said DRDO has tested many successful defence systems including multirole fighter aircraft Tejas and ballistic missile systems, that has helped increase the capability of country’s Armed forces.

“We want to make India a superpower and you (scientists) can play an important role in this,” Defence Minister said.

Amid the standoff with China, Rajnath Singh stated that “Challenges at our (northern and western) borders at this time also present a challenge to our resources. I am confident that our government, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make sure that there is no lack of resources at the borders.”

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also spoke at the event. He said DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges while adding that the country will win the future war with indigenously-developed weapons.

General Rawat said, “For the past few years, DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges ahead of the country. Currently, we are facing several challenges at the northern and western borders. The way in which we are heading towards self-reliance, it is pertinent for DRDO to keep working ardently in that direction.”

Besides the address to the DRDO officials, Rajnath Singh handed over Navy Chief- Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System, Air Force Chief- ASTRA MK- missile and Army chief- Border Surveillance System (BOSS) made by DRDO.