‘DRDO presented tech to previous govt, but there was no reply’: VK Saraswat

With India successfully testing an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile on Wednesday, Hindustan Times speaks to VK Saraswat, former director general of DRDO about what India’s technological capacity in outer space means .

Q: What does this demonstration mean for India?

A: We have shown the world that we are capable of neutralising enemy satellites. This will ensure space security for the country and protect our satellites. It will also be deterrence for any future weapon or anti-satellite technologies. We have to reiterate that the demonstration was a peaceful one and not against any country.

Q: What were the technical challenges of the mission?

A: When it comes to the technology, precision was the biggest challenge. The satellites travel around 7,000 to 8,000 metre per second. Add to that the speed of the interceptor that travels around 2,000 metre per second. At this speed, even if we miscalculate by a millisecond, we will miss the satellite by 10 metres.

Q: Can we target satellites that are in other orientations?

A: Yes we can. In fact, we have already demonstrated capability of reaching up to 800 km with Agni V.

Q: We have had this technology since 2010, why test it now?

A: We have had this technology for year now. The delay has nothing to do with any international treaty or embargo. When DRDO had presented the technology to the previous government, there was no response. This type of demonstration can’t be carried out without support from the government. And, the government needs to have conviction and courage to approve such demonstrations.

.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 23:44 IST