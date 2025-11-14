DRDO unveils autonomous underwater vehicles with drones, cameras: Report

In a fresh development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has created a new class of lightweight autonomous underwater vehicles that can be carried and deployed by personnel. The defence ministry announced the achievement on Friday. The new AUVs feature advanced sonar and deep-learning algorithms, the DRDO said. (Image for representation)(X/PRO Defence Kolkata)

ALSO READ | We are developing products in India, for the world: BenQ’s JC Pan & Rajeev Singh

What are the features of this vehicle?

This next-generation system features several underwater drones fitted with side-scan sonar units and sub-surface cameras, allowing them to identify suspicious, mine-like objects in real time, said a report by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman to visit India next week amid frosty relations

How does the vehicle work?

According to the defence ministry, these autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) use advanced deep-learning algorithms onboard to automatically recognise and categorise underwater targets. This capability cuts down the need for constant human monitoring and shortens overall mission duration, the report said.

ALSO READ | Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Chennai, pilot ejects safely

The man-portable AUVs were designed and produced by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a DRDO facility based in Visakhapatnam, the report added.

DRDO to integrate Chinese PL-15 missile's features into Astra Mark-2 programme

Previously, the DRDO was in the news when it had decided to integrate sophisticated capabilities observed in China’s PL-15 air-to-air missile into the Astra Mark-2 project. The decision came after experts conducted an in-depth examination of a PL-15 that failed to detonate when it was launched by a Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May. The PL-15E missile was found completely undamaged in a field near Hoshiarpur in Punjab on May 9.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)