Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Chennai, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force aircraft has crashed near Tambaram in Chennai's Chengalpattu district. The ‘Pilatus PC-7' was reportedly on a routine training mission when it crashed. The pilot is managed to escape after ejecting the aircraftt safely. HT Image

News agency PTI shared a video of the crash site that showed debris of the crashed aircraft strewn across the ground as locals gathered at the scene.

More details are awaited.