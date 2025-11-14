Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Chennai, pilot ejects safely

Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 04:23 pm IST

Videos shared on social media showed debris of the aircraft strewn across the ground at the crash site as locals gathered at the scene.

An Indian Air Force aircraft has crashed near Tambaram in Chennai's Chengalpattu district. The ‘Pilatus PC-7' was reportedly on a routine training mission when it crashed. The pilot is managed to escape after ejecting the aircraftt safely.

News agency PTI shared a video of the crash site that showed debris of the crashed aircraft strewn across the ground as locals gathered at the scene.

More details are awaited.

