DRI seizes 3.6k iPhones from Mumbai international airport

india news

The declared value of these goods was only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:44 AM IST
PTI |

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized consignments of 3,646 latest models of iPhones, suspected to be smuggled into the country from Hong Kong, at the Air Cargo Complex (ACC) at the international airport here, officials said on Sunday.

 In the import documents accompanying these two consignments, the goods were declared as "memory cards". 

Their physical examination on Friday revealed that the consignments actually contained 2,245 handsets of iPhone 13 Pro, 1,401 handsets of iPhone 13 Pro Max, 12 handsets of Google Pixel 6 pro and one Apple Smart Watch, collectively valued at 42.86 crore. 

The above-mentioned mobile phones and the Apple smart watch were not declared in the imported goods under the Customs Act. 

The declared value of these goods was only 80 lakh. The detection of attempted smuggling of these high-end phones of the latest models in such large numbers shows how quickly the smugglers establish their smuggling networks for the latest products, like iPhone 13, an official release said. 

"This detection has helped unearth a serious import fraud having substantial revenue implications," it added. 

