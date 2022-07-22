Drink spiked by unknown persons, says actor held for drug consumption

City police have issued a notice to actor Siddhanth Kapoor, asking him to appear before Ulsoor police as part of their investigation into a case against him for allegedly consuming narcotic drugs.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said in the notice served on Tuesday, the actor has been asked to appear before the investigators within seven days.

Son of the popular actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth was arrested on charges of consuming drugs on June 12. Five people, including Siddhanth, were arrested on charges of consumption of narcotics after Ulsoor police raided a hotel in the city on a tip-off. In a drug test conducted, Siddhanth tested positive.

In the medical test, it was found that the actor had consumed cocaine and marijuana. However, during the interrogation, he claimed that someone had spiked his drink. “He told our team that while he was DJing at the party, someone had given him a drink and cigarette. He claims he was not aware there were drugs in them,” said a senior police officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The officer said Siddhanth will be asked to identify who gave him the drugs during the party, by going through the CCTV footage recovered from the hotel. Police said they have also retrieved data from Siddhanth’s mobile phone, which was seized during the raid and needed clarification from him on the same.

Following the actor’s arrest, Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police, Bengaluru (east), who supervising officer for the division, had said all five persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 that deals with the consumption of narcotics; however, the focus of the investigation was on the suppliers of the drugs.

Siddhanth Kapoor is also an actor who portrayed the character of Chintu Dedha in the 2020 web series ‘Bhaukaal’. He also acted in several movies, such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Chehre’, etc. He also worked as an assistant director in films like ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’, and ‘Dhol’.

Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case over alleged possession of drugs. However, nothing substantial was proved.

Police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva’s son Aditya Alva.

