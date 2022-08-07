Driven by ‘ex-Madhya Pradesh MLA’, speeding car rams into vehicles in north Delhi

A speeding BMW car late on Saturday night rammed into several vehicles in north Delhi’s Geeta Colony area around 10.45 pm, damaging many two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The car was allegedly being driven by a person named Sunil Jain, who is said to be a former Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar.

The speeding vehicle first crashed into a WagonR car, which hit one scooty, the police said, adding that the driver of WagonR and the scooty riders suffered minor injuries.

“When the local police reached the spot, they found that he had also hit a Kia Seltos car which then hit another car on the road. Three people, including the driver of the WagonR car and the scooty riders, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. They had minor abrasions and were discharged immediately. A case has also been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station,” Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said.

He further said that the accused was driving the car, with his daughter beside him and the driver in the backseat. “The BMW has also been damaged badly in the accident and all its airbags had opened. None of the injured people has lodged a complaint yet. It seems they reconciled the matter among themselves. However, legal proceedings have been initiated,” the DCP said.

Locals, however, alleged that Jain was under the influence of alcohol while driving. “Immediately after the accident, we saw his driver throwing beer bottles away and the locals thrashed him also for it. My wife and six-month-old child were riding the scooty with me. Both of them sustained minor injuries, but are still in fear,” said Gaurav Kumar.

Another local claimed that another vehicle came to the spot and took Jain and his family away immediately after the incident.

When contacted, Jain refused to comment on the incident.