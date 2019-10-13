e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Driven by suspicion, Bengal man kills wife on son’s birthday

A man stabbed his estranged wife to death over suspicion that she was in an extra-marital affair in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday night when the family was about to celebrate their son’s 12th birthday, police said on Sunday.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata/Midnapore
Police said Karmakar used to suspect that his wife was having an affair with someone.
Police said Karmakar used to suspect that his wife was having an affair with someone. (Representative Image)
         

A man stabbed his estranged wife to death over suspicion that she was in an extra-marital affair in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday night when the family was about to celebrate their son’s 12th birthday, police said on Sunday.

Shibu Karmakar, a resident of Ramkrishna Pally in the Maheshtala area of the district, and his wife Madhumita married 14 years ago and have two sons and a daughter, said police.

They said Karmakar used to suspect that his wife was having an affair with someone.

Madhumita left home with her younger son and daughter three months ago and started living with her sisters in Behala in the southern fringe of Kolkata. Iman, the eldest of the three children and who lived with his father, turned 12 on Sunday.

“Madhumita and her sisters came to Shibu Karmakar’s house on Saturday night to celebrate Iman’s birthday. The moment she entered the house her husband pounced on her and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife,” Indrajit Basu, the assistant superintendent of police of Baruipur, said.

“He pushed her sisters aside and fled but local people caught him,” Basu said.

The official also said Madhumita’s sisters tried to save but failed. She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:06 IST

tags
top news
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News