Driven by suspicion, Bengal man kills wife on son’s birthday

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:06 IST

A man stabbed his estranged wife to death over suspicion that she was in an extra-marital affair in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday night when the family was about to celebrate their son’s 12th birthday, police said on Sunday.

Shibu Karmakar, a resident of Ramkrishna Pally in the Maheshtala area of the district, and his wife Madhumita married 14 years ago and have two sons and a daughter, said police.

They said Karmakar used to suspect that his wife was having an affair with someone.

Madhumita left home with her younger son and daughter three months ago and started living with her sisters in Behala in the southern fringe of Kolkata. Iman, the eldest of the three children and who lived with his father, turned 12 on Sunday.

“Madhumita and her sisters came to Shibu Karmakar’s house on Saturday night to celebrate Iman’s birthday. The moment she entered the house her husband pounced on her and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife,” Indrajit Basu, the assistant superintendent of police of Baruipur, said.

“He pushed her sisters aside and fled but local people caught him,” Basu said.

The official also said Madhumita’s sisters tried to save but failed. She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:06 IST