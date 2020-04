Drone hovering over security installation in Rajouri seized, two held: Police

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 06:59 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir police has seized a videography-capable drone, hovering over a security installation in Rajauri city, officials said on Thursday.

Two youths have been picked in this case and are being questioned, they said.

Police said a night patrolling team of police deployed in Gujjar Mandi - DC office road noticed blinking of light in air after which an alert was sounded and more police teams were deployed in the area.

It eventually transpired that the flying object was a videographic quadcopter, which, however, went missing, they added.

Sensing the gravity of the situation as quad copter with camera was flying near some security establishments, investigation was intensified and strong efforts were made to identify the operators of the devise and also to find the location from where it was being operated, the police said.

They said a team headed by Rajouri’s Station House Officer Sameer Jillani succeeded in identifying two boys who were flying the device and seized the quad-copter alongwith all other allied material.

The two boys operating the quad copter stand identified and are being questioned.

Rajouri ‘s Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the quadcopter has been seized and questioning from the duo is going on.

He said such a use of quadcopter or any other videographic or photography device is prohibited especially near vital and security establishments.

“ People should refrain from such acts else as it will entail action as per law.” The SSP added.