Drone-like object again seen over CRPF camp in Sukma

Police said that the drone-like object, which was emitting light, was seen above Puswada CRPF camp in South Sukma and disappeared within a few minutes.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A drone-like object flying over a CRPF camp in Sukma district was again sighted by the security forces late on Friday, police said on Saturday.

“We are still not clear whether it was a drone of security forces or Maoists but it is a matter of serious concern as some similar objects were seen in past as well,” said director general of police ( DGP ) DM Awasthi.

The DGP further said that the Chhattisgarh police are also thinking of anti-drone technology.

“We have talked to some of the experts and we are now thinking about anti-drone technology to be used in Bastar region,” said Awasthi.

It is worth mentioning that, last October, shoot-at-sight orders have were issued to security forces deployed across LWE affected states after red and white light-emitting drones were reportedly seen flying near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Kistaram and Pallodi at least four times in three days.

The drones emitted a “low whizzing sound” that drew the attention of camp guards after which offensive position was taken by troops and an alert sounded across all the nearby camps anticipating possible trouble by Maoists.

“ If the Maoists are using it, it is a matter of serious concern because the drone is used in those areas to track the movement of the area.I have called for a detailed report over this object from the district,” said DGP.

