Drought-like situation hits Nagaland farmers amid Covid-19 second wave

Nagaland farmers have something other than Covid-19 to worry about as the state is facing a drought-like situation due to a shortfall of rain this year.

“Nagaland is facing a drought-like situation. Seeds have not germinated due to shortage of water. This, coupled with incidents of hail storm in different pockets and attack on crops by fall armyworm, has affected the crop. Livestock farming has also been hit by the African swine flu and the foot-and-mouth disease,” said agriculture production commissioner (APC), Nagaland, Kikheto Sema.

The official on Wednesday called for a need-based meeting of all agriculture & allied departments in the state to discuss the challenges the farmers are facing, in the state capital of Kohima.

Pointing out that 70% of the state population lives in rural areas and is engaged in agriculture, Sema said that farming activities cannot be stopped even in the face of a pandemic.

He highlighted the need for “the four Cs- cooperation, coordination, confidence and contribution” among the allied departments at such a time.

The APC, who is also the nodal officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan, highlighted the need for water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

Meanwhile, in the face of the recent surge in Covid cases in Nagaland, the agriculture department issued several guidelines to farmers to avoid field level contagious spread of the virus during farming activities.