Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate, visited Lucknow to ramp up support for the July 18 presidential elections. She paid floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.



Droupadi Murmu also attended a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and MLAs at the Lok Bhavan. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with top ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government were also present.



Earlier, the 64-year-old presidential candidate received a rousing welcome on her arrival at the Lucknow airport. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya had received her at the airport.



Earlier in the day, Murmu visited her native state Odisha where chief minister Naveen Patnaik hosted her for a lunch at his residence. Odia delicacies such as ‘Baigan Bhaja’, ‘Alu Bharta’ and ‘Badi Chura’ were served with rice and dal for lunch, PTI reported.

#WATCH | NDA's candidate for Presidential election, Droupadi Murmu arrived at Lucknow airport. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya received her at the airport pic.twitter.com/NeFnAmGFLP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2022

The former Jharkhand governor is contesting the July 18 presidential elections against opposition's joint presidential candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha.



On Saturday, she will visit Kolkata where she will campaign for support ahead of the elections, PTI reported.



The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21. The new president will take oath of office on July 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON