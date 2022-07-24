Droupadi Murmu's sister-in-law brings Santali saree; 'Hope she wears this...'

As Droupadi Murmu will take the oath as the President on Monday, her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is bringing a special Santali saree for her hoping that she wears this saree on the occasion of her oath-taking ceremony. But she is not certain as teh Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the president. I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for `Didi' (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath-taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new president,” Sukri said to news agency PTI. Sukri and her husband Tarinisen Tudu left for New Delhi on Saturday. They are also carrying traditional sweet pancakes, also called ‘Arisa Pitha’ for Murmu.

Only four members of Droupadi Murmu's family -- brother, sister-in-law, daughter and son-in-law-- will attend the oath-taking ceremony. BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also likely to attend the ceremony.

On Monday, Droupadi Murmu will take the oath at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15am followed by a 21 gun salute. Then the president will deliver an address.

At the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of demitting office. The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan.

(With agency inputs)

