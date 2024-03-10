 'Drug Marketing...': BJP says Stalin's daughter-in-law directed 'kingpin's' film | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Drugs Marketing Kazhagam': BJP claims MK Stalin's daughter-in-law directed 'kingpin's' film

'Drugs Marketing Kazhagam': BJP claims MK Stalin's daughter-in-law directed 'kingpin's' film

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 07:32 PM IST

Tom Vaddakan also trained guns at the opposition's INDIA bloc and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if drug trafficking is acceptable to him.

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to explain his relationship with a former DMK worker, who was arrested for allegedly being part of an international drugs trafficking racket. The party claimed MK Stalin's daughter-in-law had directed a film produced by the accused.

Chennai: Congress leader KC Venugopal meets DMK president MK Stalin.(PTI file photo)
Chennai: Congress leader KC Venugopal meets DMK president MK Stalin.(PTI file photo)

In a sharp attack, the BJP said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – MK Stalin's party – has now become "Drug Marketing Kazhagam".

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 36-year-old Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary in Tamil Nadu. He is accused of being linked to 2000 crore drug haul.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan targeted Stalin and alleged that the daughter-in-law of ML Stalin directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. She also claimed that the accused was close to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, daughter-in-law of chief minister M K Stalin has directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. All his social media posts show how close he was with Tamil Nadu sports minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin), son of M K Stalin," she said.

She claimed Sadiq used his political connections for his alleged drugs business.

"It seems that while being an office-bearer of the ruling party (DMK), he developed a very strong network with the police. In one picture, DGP is seen presenting some kind of award to this accused," she added.

The NCB is probing the accused's connection with people belonging to the Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Sadiq has produced some films.

BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said Stalin has made the DMK government what he called Drugs Marketing Kazhagam.

"Stalin and company have reduced the DMK government (in Tamil Nadu) into a Drugs Marketing Kazhagam," he said.

Tom Vaddakan also trained guns at the opposition's INDIA bloc and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if drugs trafficking is acceptable to him.

"Is this the kind of alignment you are trying to bring in Tamil Nadu?" he further asked Gandhi.

Sadiq was arrested in Delhi on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. The anti-drugs agency claimed he is the "mastermind and kingpin" of a trans-national pseudoephedrine smuggling-racket spread across Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu law minister and DMK leader S Regupathy on Sunday said his party has no links with Jaffer Sadiq. He claimed the BJP regime has deployed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to "besmirch" the DMK regime, after already "misusing" the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation for that purpose.

"Today, they (Centre) are thinking of intimidating the DMK through the NCB," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

