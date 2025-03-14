Drunk driver kills woman in Vadodara, screams 'another round'

One woman died and seven others were injured in a horrific road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday night. A car, whose driver was allegedly drunk, crashed into a two-wheeler in the city's Karelibag area. The incident, captured on CCTV, has shocked residents and led to the immediate arrest of the driver and his companion. The speeding car took a sharp turn near Amrapali Complex and then crashed into a bike.(X/@ANI)

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, a law student at MS University, was driving a black car at an estimated speed of over 100 kmph when he lost control. The vehicle rammed into multiple two-wheelers, killing a woman on the spot and injuring several others. The injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Joint CP Leena Patil confirmed the arrest of the accused, stating, "Joint CP Leena Patil said, “A 4-wheeler rammed into a 2-wheeler and one woman died in the accident. The accused driver has been caught. Police are conducting further probe...this is a case of drunk driving.”

Witness recount horror

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic moments leading up to the crash. The speeding car took a sharp turn near Amrapali Complex, causing panic among bystanders. Some managed to escape, but others were not as fortunate.

A video of the aftermath has gone viral on social media, showing the suspect behaving erratically. Chaurasia, dressed in a black T-shirt, exited the mangled vehicle and was heard shouting “another round, another round” before chanting “Om Namah Shivay.” The enraged crowd confronted and thrashed him until the police arrived.

Along with Chaurasia, the vehicle’s owner, Pranshu Chauhan, was also arrested. Authorities suspect both were drunk during the accident.