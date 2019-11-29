‘Drunk’ man brutally ‘murders’ two minor daughters in Uttar Pradesh

india

A man is suspected to have murdered his two daughters, aged six and three, in a drunken rage after a fight with his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday night.

The suspect, Harish Solanki, a resident of Surajpur, is absconding since Friday morning, when his wife discovered the bodies.

“She found one daughter’s body in the house, while the other body was found in an empty plot nearby,” said Dilip Kumar, senior sub-inspector, Surajpur Police station.

Police had sent the bodies for autopsy and said, the cause of death appeared to be head injuries inflicted by repeated hitting by a rock.

The accused was believed to be drunk at the time of the incident.

“According to the wife, the accused was a heavy drinker and the two would often argue over his habit that had dried up the funds of the house. On Thursday night, he came home drunk and the two had heated arguments. It was after that the incident occurred,” said Kumar.

A search is on for the absconding father, said police.