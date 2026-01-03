Drunk man climbs Tirupati temple walls, demands ‘quarter’ bottle of alcohol

A man reportedly caused commotion at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, under the influence of alcohol. He managed to evade the security and climbed the walls of the temple, demanding a bottle of alcohol. When asked to come down, the man demanded a quarter bottle of alcohol, claiming he would come down only after receiving it. (PTI/Representational Image)

The man identified as Kuttadi Tirupati, aged 45, is a resident of the Peddamalla Reddy Colony in Kurmawada, Nizamabad district of Telangana, news agency ANI reported. Kuttadi managed to evade the temple security and climbed the walls.

As he was climbing the wall, the vigilance staff noticed him. He even tried to climb the gopuram (temple tower) and reach the kalash (sacred finial).

When asked to come down, Kuttadi demanded a “quarter bottle of alcohol”, claiming he would come down only after receiving it, the report said.

He was later brought down after his demands were met and taken to the Tirupati East Police Station. Tirupati East DSP M Bhaktavatsalam Naidu said that further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, an Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector was taken into police custody after he allegedly crashed his car into the security barricades under the influence of alcohol, PTI news agency had reported.

He was detained after misbehaving with on-duty personnel and a senior officer who tried to intervene. Witnesses at the scene told PTI that the sub-inspector lowered his voice and offered an apology only after he was made aware of the senior officer's rank.

Despite strict diversions and barricades in place to manage holiday crowds, the sub-inspector allegedly became agitated when directed to take an alternative route

Last month, an Air India pilot was offloaded from a flight to Vancouver after Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot's fitness on duty, HT reported earlier. A staffer at the Vancouver airport reportedly saw the pilot buying liquor and sipping wine.