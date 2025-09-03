A passenger travelling on IndiGo flight 6E 6571 from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1 was detained for allegedly misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing co-passengers, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. Drunk passenger 'misbehaves' with crew on IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata flight, handed over to security. (Representational Image)

The flyer, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was declared “unruly” in line with aviation protocols. He was handed over to security officials after the flight landed in Kolkata, IndiGo said.

“We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

IndiGo said it maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew”.