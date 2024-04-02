Drunk, shirtless foreigner tries to bite bike rider's neck in Chennai:Video

In a horrible incident, a drunk and shirtless foreigner attempted to bite a man who was riding his bike in Chennai. The incident happened in Chennai's Royapettah area, reported India Today. In a horrible incident, a drunk and shirtless foreigner attempted to bite a man who was riding his bike in Chennai.(X(formerly Twitter))

A video of the incident has gone viral in which, the shirtless foreign national is seen rushing to a man on a bike and trying to bite him on the neck. While the foreigner forces his mouth onto the neck of the bike rider, several police officials restrain him, pulling him away. Some other foreigners help the police in controlling the perpetrator. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The incident shocked commuters and pedestrians with many of them shouting in panic. A huge crowd gathered at the spot while the perpetrator was seen subdued against an iron railing.

As the video went viral, social media users expressed shock over the incident in Chennai. Some netizens even compared the foreigner's behaviour to that of a zombie. Some social media users also suspected that the foreigner was in the infuence of drugs.

"What is this zombie behaviour," posted one user.

"Did he have some zombie virus?," wrote another person.

"If an Indian had done this in London or New York, whole immigrant would have been blamed with clamours for stricter laws for tourists and immigration," commented a third user.

"Now imagine an Indian doing this some Western country,by now this video would have been trending on X with millions of engagement and people would have made derogatory remarks on India and Indians," said a fourth person.

"Drugs? Never seen an alcoholic try to bite someone like this," posted a fifth user.